Green Street moves into new HQ near The Grove

ST. LOUIS — Commercial real estate developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures has opened its new St. Louis city headquarters, the company announced this week.
The move from Clayton to 4565 McRee Avenue puts all of Green Street's 80 employees among its six affiliated companies under one roof. HDA Architects, which Green Street acquired in 2020, worked from a Chesterfield office prior to this move.
Green Street's new headquarters is part of a $21 million mixed-used development that includes Bar K, a dog park and beer concept that opened late last year.
Peoples National Bank, United Bank of Union, U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp., St. Louis Development Corp., MBS Urban Initiatives CDE and RBC Community Development provided financing for the entire McRee development, according to a release.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
