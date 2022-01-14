 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green Street moves into new HQ near The Grove
Green Street moves into new HQ near The Grove

Green Street Real Estate Ventures' new headquarters

Green Street Real Estate Ventures and its six affililated companies have moved into their new headquarters at 4565 McRee Avenue in St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Green Street Real Estate Ventures/Jeannie Liautaud Photography

ST. LOUIS — Commercial real estate developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures has opened its new St. Louis city headquarters, the company announced this week. 

The move from Clayton to 4565 McRee Avenue puts all of Green Street's 80 employees among its six affiliated companies under one roof. HDA Architects, which Green Street acquired in 2020, worked from a Chesterfield office prior to this move. 

Green Street's new headquarters is part of a $21 million mixed-used development that includes Bar K, a dog park and beer concept that opened late last year. 

Peoples National Bank, United Bank of Union, U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp., St. Louis Development Corp., MBS Urban Initiatives CDE and RBC Community Development provided financing for the entire McRee development, according to a release. 

