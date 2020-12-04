Green Street plans 260-unit apartment building on McRee next to Bar K

ST. LOUIS — Developer Green Street St. Louis is planning a $60 million, 260-unit apartment building along McRee Avenue in an industrial portion of the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

Green Street, active in the booming neighborhood known for the Grove entertainment district, is already rehabbing an adjacent warehouse for dog park and bar concept Bar K. Its plans for the industrial building it owned just to the west had not been settled.

The firm's Nicole Blumner told the city's planning commission this week that plans for the apartments were still conceptual, but it should have more concrete details within six months. It would demolish the existing industrial building for the new apartments.

A city planning report also says that Green Street plans to move its Clayton headquarters to offices in the new apartment building.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.