Green Street proposes $400 million development in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — St. Louis developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures is proposing to add apartments, a hotel and other commercial space along a half-mile stretch of Manchester Road in Brentwood.

The $400 million project spans 40 acres between South Hanley Road and Brentwood Boulevard and was pitched in response to the city's request for proposals to redevelop the Manchester corridor following city efforts to mitigate flooding of nearby Deer Creek.

Recent flooding doesn't seem to have dampened enthusiasm for the project that entails: a microbrewery/distillery, 170-room hotel, over 600 apartments, townhomes, an office for "a nationally recognized" prospective tenant and other commercial space. Some of the apartments will be designated for seniors and 66 apartments will be "workforce housing," which charges below market-rate rent, according to the plan.

The Brentwood 353 Redevelopment Corporation Board, which oversees tax incentives for the area, is recommending the city approve Green Street's proposal at the Brentwood Board of Aldermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Green Street's proposal to reshape a portion of one of St. Louis County's more affluent suburbs comes less than a year after Webster Groves killed a similar, $320 million proposal from another Green Street-led development group.

Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt said Green Street turned its gaze to Brentwood, on Webster's northern border, after that vote.

“Webster Groves' loss, as far as Green Street is concerned, was our gain," Dimmitt said.

In 2019 Brentwood convinced its voters to pass a new sales tax to fund an effort to mitigate frequent flooding along the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road. The city has completed purchases of about 25 properties, demolished the buildings and added detention basins to hold rainwater. The work is about 70% complete, Dimmitt said, and the road only flooded during the record-shattering July 26 rain.

The two intense storms that followed within in the next nine days, while worse than past rainfalls that have flooded Manchester and prompted water rescues, didn't actually close Manchester, Dimmitt said. Though businesses along Brentwood Industrial Drive, just south of Manchester Road and closer to Deer Creek, did flood July 28, the improvements seemed to work, Dimmitt said. Much of the Manchester Road flooding Aug. 4 was to the west, in Rock Hill, he said.

“It was substantially more water that we dealt with (in 2015 and 2016) yet Manchester Road stayed dry,” he said.

Dimmitt said he was "more encouraged" about the viability of the Green Street project after the rains tested the new infrastructure.

“Right now it’s working and we still have more things to do," Dimmitt said. “Once we’re 100% done, I don’t have any concern at all.”

The Manchester plan, if approved by Brentwood aldermen, would grant Green Street 10 years of 90% property tax abatement for the project. The project is also seeking support from a special 1% sales tax through a Community Improvement District. City officials say the incentives would be more than offset by the increase in tax revenues from redeveloping the mostly low-density, industrial area.