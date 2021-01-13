Green Street secures construction financing for Grove apartments

ST. LOUIS — Developer Green Street St. Louis has secured $42 million in financing for its 300-unit apartment project at 4500 Swan Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

New York-based CIT Group Inc. on Tuesday announced the $42.5 million construction financing for the Terra at the Grove project. Two former industrial buildings, which Green Street acquired in 2019, have already been demolished to make room for the new apartments.

"Our project's central location near transportation corridors, entertainment venues, major employers and educational opportunities in the downtown St. Louis area makes it a highly attractive site for residential development," Phil Hulse, CEO and founder of Green Street, said in a statement.

Green Street is one of the most active developers in the neighborhood anchored by the popular Grove entertainment district. Green Street co-developed the 235-apartment Chroma project at the northeast end of the neighborhood near Vandeventer and Manchester avenues. On Mcree Avenue, Green Street plans a $60 million, 260-unit apartment building and is rehabbing a structure to house dog park and bar concept Bar K.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.