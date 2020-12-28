 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GreenLeaf Market closes after several employees test positive for COVID-19
0 comments

GreenLeaf Market closes after several employees test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
GreenLeaf grocery store soft opening

Produce stocker Matthew Lacy (left) and Cory Bailey, a supplier from Associated Wholesale Grocers in Springfield, Mo., put fresh fruit on the shelves during the soft opening of the Green Leaf grocery store at 1400 North 13th Street in St. Louis on Monday, April 1, 2019. The store is part of Paul McKee's NorthSide Regeneration plan. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The GreenLeaf Market near 13th Street and North Tucker Boulevard is temporarily closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, the store said Monday. 

The grocery store will reopen after a deep cleaning and workers have been cleared to safely return to work. 

"GreenLeaf associates will continue, as they have since the start of the pandemic, to wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and sanitize throughout the day," a statement from the store said. 

No further details were given. The store opened in April of 2019.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president named for St. Peters, Progress West hospitals
Local Business

New president named for St. Peters, Progress West hospitals

Calder comes from Bridgeport Hospital, a member of Yale New Haven Health, Connecticut’s leading health care system, where she served as the hospital campus administrator and vice president of the hospital’s leadership team. She will join Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West hospitals on Feb. 8.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports