Grocery union seeks ‘first responder’ designation for workers

BALLWIN — The union that represents St. Louis-area grocery workers at Schnucks, Dierbergs and Straub’s wants Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to designate grocery and pharmacy workers as first responders.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Parson, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 President David Cook asked that employees stocking shelves and delivering food to Missourians holed up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic “be recognized as the essential workers they are during this crisis.”

Cook said the designation should give grocery workers priority access to COVID-19 tests and safety equipment. He also asked that they be made eligible for wage reimbursement if they’re quarantined or a store is shut down due to the outbreak. The letter also asks for state security at stores and state aid for child care while schools are closed.

“On behalf of the 15,000 UFCW workers and the (tens of thousands) of other grocery and pharmacy workers across the state, I respectfully ask for you to strongly consider the following requests,” Cook wrote.

Some other states have taken similar approaches. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz designated grocery workers as essential, giving them access to free child care. Vermont and Michigan are also giving special designations to grocery workers in an effort to provide child care during the epidemic, according to the national UFCW office.

A spokesman for Parson’s office couldn’t immediately be reached. A spokesman for the union’s biggest employer, Schnucks, also didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment.