Grocery workers' union announces deal with Schnucks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The union representing thousands of workers at dozens of Schnucks in the region announced it has reached a tentative agreement on a new 3-year contract with the grocer.

The agreement between Schnucks and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 calls for raises exceeding 10% for some workers over the life of the contract, increased contributions to the workers' pension fund, and improved health insurance benefits the union says will come at no additional cost.

"This is perhaps the best contract in this local's history and yet another example of the significant momentum that union workers have in this country today," UFCW 655 said in a Twitter post.

Workers are set to vote on whether to approve the contact later this month. The union's bargaining committee has unanimously endorsed the proposal.

