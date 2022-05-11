 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grocery workers' union announces deal with Schnucks

  • 0
Schnucks reopens Gravois Bluffs Shop 'n Save location

The Schnucks soldier greets Jackie Knitting, of Arnold, on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, just after the former Shop 'n Save location at Gravois Bluffs opened as a Schnucks grocery store. "I always came here when it was Shop 'n Save. I thought I'd try it out," said Knittig. Customers were offered celebratory cake and some were greeted by Schnuck Markets CEO Todd Schnuck. The soldier began as an ad campaign in 1968 - 50 years ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden •

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The union representing thousands of workers at dozens of Schnucks in the region announced it has reached a tentative agreement on a new 3-year contract with the grocer. 

The agreement between Schnucks and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 calls for raises exceeding 10% for some workers over the life of the contract, increased contributions to the workers' pension fund, and improved health insurance benefits the union says will come at no additional cost.

"This is perhaps the best contract in this local's history and yet another example of the significant momentum that union workers have in this country today," UFCW 655 said in a Twitter post. 

Workers are set to vote on whether to approve the contact later this month. The union's bargaining committee has unanimously endorsed the proposal.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices back on the rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News