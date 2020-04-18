You are the owner of this article.
Ground beef bought at Farmington Schnucks being recalled
Schnucks store

A Schnucks store is shown in a Post-Dispatch file photo.

 Post-Dispatch

FARMINGTON — Schnuck Markets is recalling fresh ground beef purchased before 12:30 p.m. Saturday at its store at 942 Valley Creek Drive.

The meat may contain pieces of plastic product wrap.

Anyone who bought Schnucks fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of April 19 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

The store said there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and meat at other stores is not affected.

Call Schnucks Customer Care at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400 with questions.

