Ground beef bought Saturday at Town and Country Schnucks being recalled

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Schnuck Markets is recalling fresh ground beef purchased Saturday at its store at 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town and Country.
The meat may contain metal shavings due to an equipment malfunction.
Anyone who bought Schnucks fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of March 15 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.
The store said there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and meat at other stores is not affected.
Call Schnucks Customer Care at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400 with questions.
Leah Thorsen
Leah Thorsen is a regional reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Email her at lthorsen@post-dispatch.com and follow her on Twitter: @leahthorsen
