Group halts effort to unionize St. Louis Apple store workers

ST. LOUIS — A union that hoped to represent workers at the St. Louis Galleria Mall Apple store has withdrawn the petition it filed last week to hold a union election.

The union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, withdrew the petition on Wednesday. The IAM said the decision was made "as a consequence of Apple's anti-union practices and increased hostility toward workers."

The store's workers' had cited wages, short-staffing and sales metrics as their main reasons for unionizing. The store employs about 80 people.

A group of workers in Towson, Maryland became the first Apple retail store to unionize in June, also under the IAM. In October, workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize with the Communications Workers of America.

The CWA also filed for a union election for an Apple store in Atlanta, but withdrew the petition in May, alleging that Apple had made a fair election impossible, Reuters reported.