Group seeking passenger train stop in De Soto takes campaign to Amtrak's board

ST. LOUIS — A booster group in the Jefferson County town of De Soto took its campaign for a twice-daily passenger train stop to a meeting of Amtrak's board of directors here Thursday.

"We spent a lot of time raising money (and) getting commitments" of support, Jim Thomas, who heads FastTrack De Soto, told the board at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

"How soon do you think we can open? Because we're ready to start digging tomorrow if they'll let us."

Plans call for building an open-air concrete platform on South Main Street across from the town's library.

Board members, who took comments from people attending in person and watching online, didn't react specifically to the proposal to add a De Soto stop to the Texas Eagle line, which links Chicago to St. Louis and San Antonio, Texas.

But board chairman Anthony Coscia did say it sounded like the De Soto group was "doing the right things" to try to build support.

Speaking generally, Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said the rail line when it considers new stops assesses the "opportunities of the market" and if "we are able to make a big difference" by adding such service.

Another key, he said, is whether the freight railroad that owns the rail line — in this case Union Pacific — is agreeable.

A northbound Amtrak train now comes through De Soto daily at about 6:05 a.m. and a southbound train about 9:10 p.m. But the nearest stops are about 40 miles to the north in downtown St. Louis and about 50 miles south in Arcadia, Missouri.

Thomas said in an interview after the meeting that he has had discussions with county and city officials about covering much of the platform's estimated $1.1 million price tag. County Executive Dennis Gannon said, however, that he has no plans now to ask the County Council to fund the project, but there may be state grants available.

Thomas also said he has gotten positive feedback from Union Pacific, which for many years has operated a rail repair facility in De Soto. A Union Pacific spokeswoman on Thursday did not immediately comment on the railroad's position on the proposal.

Thomas, a local businessman who has worked on the project since around 2016, said he has been in contact with Amtrak staffers over the years. "We wanted to get on the radar with the national directors," he said of his appearance at the meeting Thursday.

He said the group's goal is twofold — to increase tourism in De Soto and to make it easier for residents in the town and nearby areas to use Amtrak.

The session here was Amtrak's first annual public meeting, as Congress required last year in the infrastructure spending bill that is channeling $66 billion to passenger and freight rail.

The federal government is the majority stockholder in the company, which a spokesman said hasn't had a public meeting since the 1990s. At the meeting, Gardner and other Amtrak executives gave an update on the rail line's plans for the future nationally.

Among others asking questions was Ernie Higgerson, an Amtrak conductor and union leader who asked why many newly purchased, more modern rail cars have yet to be put into service in the Midwest.

"If we can get these cars out there, we can increase the number of business-class customers and increase our revenue," he said.

In response, Gardner said there have been delays in getting the manufacturer to deal with problems discovered with some of the cars. "Our current plan anticipated we'd have 60 of these new ... cars in service today," he said. "In fact, we only have about 30" accepted.

The delays in using the new cars have been part of the reason for the suspension of some Amtrak service this year, including one of two daily round trips from St. Louis to Kansas City. That suspension, which began Oct. 24, is set to end Monday.