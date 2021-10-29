Group sues to block hearing on renewing downtown St. Louis district

ST. LOUIS — A member of a citizens' group seeking to overthrow the downtown taxing district asked a judge Friday to block the city from considering a plan to extend the district's life past the end of the year.

The lawsuit claims a Board of Aldermen hearing on the plan set for Thursday is illegal because it was called before the Downtown Community Improvement District's petition to renew itself had been properly vetted by the city Register's office.

The group is also working to convince property owners who signed the district’s renewal petition to take back their signatures.

The district collects more than $3 million per year from downtown property owners and is supposed to use that money to maintain a vibrant downtown St. Louis. Guided by a board with representatives from City Hall, plus downtown heavyweights like the Cardinals, Stifel Financial and Spire, it pays for private security, employs street sweepers and plants trees and flowers.

But Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, which counts plaintiff and Downtown West condo owner Arnold Stricker as a board member, says the district is doing it wrong and failing to address violent crime and economic malaise. The group says a new district led by people like them would do a better job.