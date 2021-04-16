Guarantee Electrical acquires contractor in Colorado

Guarantee Electrical Co. of St. Louis said Friday that it is acquiring another century-old electrical contractor, Berwick Electrical Co. of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Terms were not disclosed, but Guarantee said the two electrical contractors combined would have 750 employees and revenue of $250 million.

Guarantee was founded in 1902 to electrify the World's Fair in St. Louis. It has offices in Granite City, Denver and Benicia, California, in addition to St. Louis. Berwick was founded in 1921, and third-generation owner Doug Berwick plans to retire when the acquisition closes June 1.

