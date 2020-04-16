Hand-holding in the pandemic: Wealth managers grapple with new reality

”Even if the research guys are saying that the markets have hit the bottom, we are not conveying that message to the clients ourselves,” said a banker in Hong Kong, whose firm manages more than $250 billion in client assets globally. It’s too soon, he said, to be confident the worst is over.

He detailed an intense two-hour video call with a Chinese billionaire client who’d gotten tempted to sell, as his mainland companies sagged with lower consumer demand and his personal net worth dipped with markets. “These days, I just tell my team to take a deep breath before getting on a call with a client, and allow the clients to vent as much as they want.” After the billionaire client got a promise the bank would extend him a fresh line of credit if needed, he decided to hold tight.

In Los Angeles, Todd Morgan, chairman of Bel Air Investment Advisors, said he’s at times felt more like a therapist than a financial advisor. “People are calling me up and saying they’re hearing bad things and what does it mean for them,” said Morgan, who instead of a sprawling, artwork-filled office with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Los Angeles skyline now has the constant presence of his labradoodle, who is trained to ring a bell when it’s time to go outside. “It’s clear that some people just want to talk and want to make sure we’re thinking about them.”