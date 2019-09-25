ST. LOUIS — A former vice president for a Hazelwood company admitted stealing nearly $73,000 from an employee retirement plan for his own use, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Steven Douglas Walters, 52, of St. Peters, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to theft or embezzlement from an employee benefit plan.
Walters began working for Synergy Concepts Inc., a communication tower installation and maintenance company, in 2001. In 2014, he became a co-trustee for a company retirement plan while vice president and secretary, prosecutors said. From May 2015 through August 2016, Walters stole money from the plan, prosecutors said.
Walters is scheduled to be sentenced in December.