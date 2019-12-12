HAZELWOOD — A logistics facility will close here, eliminating 166 jobs, according to a notice filed with the state.
XPO Logistics, a provider of transportation and logistics services, operates the facility on behalf of its customer, Prestige, XPO said in the notice.
XPO Logistics expects the job cuts will take effect over two weeks beginning February 7, 2020.
The company said in the notice that there may be opportunities for employees to transition to its other locations.
The facility is located at 4702 Park 370 Boulevard in Hazelwood.