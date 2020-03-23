Hazelwood packaging plant, with 105 workers, will close by August

Amcor Rigid Packaging USA has notified Missouri officials that it plans to close its plant in Hazelwood by August.

Layoffs will begin June 17, with 80 people losing their jobs then and all 105 of the plant's workers being gone by Aug. 31. The plant at 5801 North Lindbergh Boulevard makes plastic containers for food and household products.

Kristin Kelley, Amcor's global head of communications, said the closing was caused by a loss of volume and was not part of a larger reorganization. The plant's production will be moved to other Amcor locations.

Hazelwood workers are eligible for severance and outplacement services and can apply for open jobs within Amcor, Kelley said by email.

Amcor's Australian parent company acquired Bemis Co., another large packaging firm, last year. Just two years ago, Amcor said it was adding production lines and planning to hire 50 more workers in Hazelwood.

