Hazelwood sued over 'scheme' to force property owners to pay bigger share of mall's debt

"The business group behind (POWERPlex) has made an offer to purchase the properties owned by the (district) which would revitalize the area within its borders, satisfy a substantial portion of the outstanding debt, and allow the businesses to continue their operation without the threat of crushing assessment," according to the suit.

Buck told the Post-Dispatch that he was "a little surprised" by the city's decision to study an industrial park. He said his offer to buy the mall is still pending and that he hopes to hear back this month.

"I think they want to make an educated decision," Buck said. "Obviously you can't move forward until the (district's) debt is settled. I'm very confident a settlement will be reached."

Some $37 million in bonds were supposed to be paid back with sales taxes generated by the mall, originally known as St. Louis Mills. With the mall all but closed, the district has had to rely on property assessments to generate funds — which are still not enough to make debt payments.

The 1.2-million-square-foot outlet mall opened in 2003 off Highway 370, just north of Interstate 270. It cost an estimated $250 million to build, and promised 200 tenants, including a movie theater, a sporting goods store and high-end shops such as Saks Fifth Avenue.