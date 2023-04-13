HAZELWOOD — Electric vehicles are here for the long haul — even if they’re not yet cut out for the demands of long-haul trucking.

But despite limitations with driving range, a Hazelwood-based company just bought three electric semi-trucks in what it says is a pioneering move in the region’s industry.

Artur Express leaders said at a news conference Thursday that they not only aim to “embrace the future of freight, but to lead it.” They also want to help to eliminate carbon emissions from trucking, according to Kristi Randall, a company vice president.

Artur Express’ two new 2024 Freightliner eCascadias, plus a 2024 Volvo VNR, are its first fully electric-powered vehicles. The trucks have a range of up to 230 miles on a single charge and are hitting the road this month to handle shipments in a 100-mile radius, mainly around the Interstate 270 loop.

Artur’s purchase comes amid a growing wave of electric-powered technology — a movement that is sweeping across a variety of industries and machines, including lawn-care equipment, forklifts and Zambonis. Last month, the St. Louis Zoo revealed that one of its trains for visitors was going electric.

Artur representatives said their company is the first in the St. Louis area to adopt electric semis, as it aims to position itself on the cutting edge of emerging technologies. And at least one of Artur’s customers — which company leaders would not disclose — expressed an interest in having its shipments carried via electric truck, providing further incentive for the new purchases.

“We definitely like to be on the leading edge,” said Artur Wagrodzki, co-president of the company.

While electric trucks could help trim the company’s fuel and maintenance costs, Wagrodzki said the vehicles are “not a savings tool” yet because their prices are significantly higher than diesel trucks. But he added that batteries and chargers will continue to improve and expand the industry’s use of electric trucks in coming years, especially when their range can reach 400 to 600 miles.

“That’ll open it up for a lot bigger usage,” he said.

The company wants to eventually have 20 electric trucks in its local fleet, said Sadie Church, an Artur vice president. The company owns about 850 trucks overall.

The electric trucks, which take about five hours to fully charge, feature more than just a new power source. They also eliminate the throaty rumbles of a diesel engine. The driving experience is different, too, even down to the tighter turning radius. Church said the company’s drivers are “having a ball” testing out the new vehicles.

“The pulling power is just incredible,” she said.

Several drivers raved about the new trucks at the Thursday event, which included demonstrations and test drives.

“I never thought I’d be driving electric,” said Ron Bretz, a driver with 23 years of experience. “It’s a smooth ride.”