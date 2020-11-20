Head of St. Louis' top economic development agency announces retirement

ST. LOUIS — The executive director of the St. Louis Development Corporation confirmed Friday he will retire in April 2021.

“It’s been 22 great years," Otis Williams, head of the SLDC, said via phone call Friday. I think the city, as well as the region, is on the right path for economic development."

One of the most powerful public agencies in the region, the SLDC manages state-created agencies that regularly buy and sell real estate, grants developers tax breaks and finances some of the biggest projects in the metro area. It is largely funded by federal grants in addition to fees charged on the tax credits and development incentives it offers.

During his time leading SLDC, Williams said, “There was a huge effort to try to have some intentional development in north St. Louis and some of the pockets of south St. Louis.”