Heading east: Goedeker's relocates HQ from St. Louis to Brooklyn

ST. LOUIS — Appliance retailer Goedeker's is no longer a local company. New York-based executives who took over last year have moved the home office closer to their homes.

The company signed a lease to expand existing offices in Brooklyn earlier this month and on Thursday reported it had officially relocated headquarters there.

Goedeker's had been based in St. Charles' Millstone Parkway business park, where it leases warehouse space, since it mothballed headquarters on Manchester Road in Ballwin last year.

The move is only the latest indication of how power has shifted east at Goedeker's, which began as a television repair shop in south St. Louis 70 years ago and became well-known for closing on Sundays.

The company lost local ownership in 2019, when the Goedeker family sold to a New York private equity firm, which replaced longtime CEO Steve Goedeker with former Sears executive Doug Moore. Initially, the company retained much of its hometown presence. Moore kept an apartment in St. Louis.

Then in December 2020, Goedeker’s announced plans to buy New Jersey-based Appliances Connection, a company several times its size. Moore decamped for Brooklyn, where Appliances Connection had its showroom and offices. By June, he was telling investors that the combined company would need one name — and it wouldn’t be Goedeker’s. Within weeks, the company was shuttering the store on Manchester Road.

In a interview in late July, Moore said the company would build out another showroom in the same building as its new warehouse in St. Charles. He also said St. Louis remained an important market for the company, one housing a “very large portion of our employees.”

But he left the company Aug. 31 following a decline in the stock price that had irked at least one major shareholder. The company's board appointed Albert Fouerti, who founded Appliances Connection, in his place.

Two months later, the company laid off half of its St. Louis workforce as part of what it called a reorganization to grow its e-commerce business nationwide.

A company spokesman said positions were added in New York and New Jersey, and in Florida, where Goedeker’s acquired another retailer last summer.

The company reported fourth quarter earnings Monday. It posted profits of $3.8 million for the period ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $9.7 million in the same frame last year.

The improvements capped a year that saw earnings rebound from a pandemic-plagued 2020 with help from the acquisition of the much larger Appliances Connection and a booming home improvement market. Full year profits for 2021 were $7.7 million, up from a loss of $21.6 million for 2020.

