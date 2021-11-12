 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health care giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
0 comments

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
J&J hikes 2021 profit forecast, COVID-19 vaccine sales grow

FILE - The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Johnson & Johnson is raising its 2021 profit forecast again after growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other drugs pushed it past Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings expectations. The health care giant also said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 that sales of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine started to pick up in the quarter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

 Richard Drew

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it is planning to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit.

The move is in line with other multinational companies adopting the strategy to simplify their structure. Earlier in the day, Toshiba Corp announced similar plans, while General Electric Co. said on Wednesday it would break up into three to pare down its debt.

Johnson & Johnson said it will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company.

Other drugmakers have in the past separated their consumer health businesses from their pharmaceutical units.

Rival Pfizer Inc. had in 2019 combined its consumer health unit with GlaxoSmithKline plc in a joint venture, while Germany’s Merck KGaA sold its consumer health unit to Procter & Gamble Co. in 2018.

“The new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company would each be able to more effectively allocate resources to deliver for patients and consumers, drive growth and unlock significant value,” said Joaquin Duato, who is expected to become Johnson & Johnson’s chief executive officer in January.

The company is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, sending its shares up 4% before the bell.

Johnson & Johnson retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units, which sells its COVID-19 vaccine and drugs such as cancer treatment Darzalex. The units are expected to generate revenue of roughly $77 billion in 2021.

Updated at 6:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: What next for SLU’s ‘signature’ development?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News