Health care startup Tcare to move to bigger office near The Grove, triple workforce

ST. LOUIS — Health care startup Tcare said Thursday it will move to a larger office in St. Louis city that will help the company nearly triple its workforce.

The company is moving from Olive Street in Midtown to 1252 South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights, a few blocks south of The Grove. The move will help Tcare, which uses technology to help reduce burnout among family caregivers, grow its workforce from 35 employees to over 100 by the end of the year, according to a release.

Tcare moved to St. Louis in 2019 from Madison, Wisconsin, after being selected for Arch Grants, which supports startups that move to the region.

The roughly 27,000-square-foot Botanical Heights property is owned by the Arch to Park Equity Fund, a real estate investment arm of regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. The building was the fund's first acquisition.

“From Arch Grants bringing us here, to the support we’ve received from other companies in this industry to help us grow, and the work Arch to Park Equity Fund did to get us into our new space, our story is a perfect example of how St. Louis comes together to help companies start up, stand out, and stay,” TCare CEO Ali Ahmadi said in a statement. “This was the whole ecosystem working together. This is how it is supposed to work.”

St. Louis-based real estate company DCM Group is the developer and broker for the project.