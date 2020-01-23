Healthy travel demand helps cushion 737 MAX toll for American, Southwest

CHICAGO — Healthy travel demand should continue to cushion results for American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, the two said on Thursday, even as the prolonged Boeing 737 MAX grounding continues to hit costs and profits.

American and Southwest have had to cancel thousands of flights following a Boeing 737 MAX safety ban in March, prompted by two deadly crashes.

"Our 2019 earnings were negatively impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded for more than 7 months, bringing a lot of uncertainty and frustration to our customers, our team and our shareholders,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told analysts.

Still, the airline edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. Net income rising to $414 million, or 95 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $325 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, American earned $1.15 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.14 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3.4% to $11.3 billion.

American said it expects 2020 full-year adjusted earnings between $4 and $6 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $5.10 per share, according to Refinitiv data.