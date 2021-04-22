Hearing scheduled for Crestwood mall redevelopment

CRESTWOOD — Developers are still finalizing details for a proposal seeking taxpayer assistance to fill the long-empty Crestwood Plaza mall site with an 81-home subdivision and a Dierbergs grocery store.

The city’s tax increment financing commission scheduled a public hearing for June 17, and details of the proposal are expected to be submitted to city officials in late May. The TIF Commission plans to review them at a public meeting May 27.

Since unveiling the project in late December, Dierbergs still has not determined the amount of TIF assistance it will seek from Crestwood for the project at the corner of Watson and Sappington roads.

The site’s current owner, Chicago-based Urbanstreet Group, demolished the dead mall in 2016 but left much of the underground concrete and other structures in place. Because of that, Dierbergs officials said they’re still trying to calculate cost estimates to prepare the site for development.

“That’s really been the challenge, figuring out what those costs are going to be,” Brent Beumer, Dierbergs’ real estate director, told the TIF Commission Thursday.