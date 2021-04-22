 Skip to main content
Hearing scheduled for Crestwood mall redevelopment
Hearing scheduled for Crestwood mall redevelopment

Crestwood hopes to raise landmark mall from the dead

Workers from Ahrens Demolition demolish what is left of the Crestwood Plaza on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The mall is being razed for a planned redevelopment that will include a mixed use of retail and residential properties. Originally developed in 1957, Crestwood Plaza was the first major mall in the St. Louis area. It closed in 2013. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

CRESTWOOD — Developers are still finalizing details for a proposal seeking taxpayer assistance to fill the long-empty Crestwood Plaza mall site with an 81-home subdivision and a Dierbergs grocery store.

The city’s tax increment financing commission scheduled a public hearing for June 17, and details of the proposal are expected to be submitted to city officials in late May. The TIF Commission plans to review them at a public meeting May 27.

Since unveiling the project in late December, Dierbergs still has not determined the amount of TIF assistance it will seek from Crestwood for the project at the corner of Watson and Sappington roads.

The site’s current owner, Chicago-based Urbanstreet Group, demolished the dead mall in 2016 but left much of the underground concrete and other structures in place. Because of that, Dierbergs officials said they’re still trying to calculate cost estimates to prepare the site for development.

“That’s really been the challenge, figuring out what those costs are going to be,” Brent Beumer, Dierbergs’ real estate director, told the TIF Commission Thursday.

Urbanstreet bought the site in 2014 with plans for a mixed-use project but never moved forward. Crestwood officials approved a $25 million TIF for the site in 2016 based on prior plans, and city officials have said a new TIF amount is likely to be lower than that figure. TIFs redirect future taxes generated from development to finance project costs.

Dierbergs is also in negotiations to acquire two parcels along Watson Road — a former auto parts store and the building that contains City Music — to add to the project footprint.

Beumer said Dierbergs would likely ask for a special sales tax district on the site to cover some development costs. The TIF will not cover the subdivision, which McBride Homes would develop.

