Heavy Riff brewery plans St. Louis expansion

ST. LOUIS — Local brewer Heavy Riff Brewing Co. has plans to expand operations after outgrowing its Dogtown location.

Heavy Riff would build an 18,000-square-foot production facility and a 2,000-square-foot restaurant at 4957 Fyler Avenue in the North Hampton neighborhood. The brewer, which currently employs 21 people, would hire an additional 50 full-time employees. The new location would also contribute to the city $392,000 over 10 years and $825,000 over 20 years, according to documents presented during the Enhanced Enterprise Zone board meeting on Tuesday.

Heavy Riff would keep its current Dogtown facility, at 6413 Clayton Avenue, as a taproom.

Owners Rick Hagan and Greg Meyer said Tuesday that their brewery has outgrown its Dogtown location and spends $131,000 a year to contract with O'Fallon Brewery in Maryland Heights to brew several of Heavy Riff's brands.

The Enhanced Enterprise Zone board, under the St. Louis Development Corp. umbrella, is recommending the Board of Aldermen approve Heavy Riff's request for 10 years of tax abatement. The brewery also is seeking a special sales tax through a new community improvement district.

