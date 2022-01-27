Hedge fund again pushing for seats on Post-Dispatch owner's board

ST. LOUIS — A New York hedge fund looking to buy the Post-Dispatch's parent company on Thursday renewed efforts to capture some seats on its board.

Alden Global Capital dismissed Iowa-based Lee Enterprises' rejection of its nominees as improper and asked shareholders to back its candidates to replace two top board members at the annual meeting in March, according to a letter filed publicly on Thursday.

Lee, which owns dozens of daily newspapers across the country, had sent its own letter to shareholders on Monday urging them to reject any overture from Alden, which it called a "Vulture Hedge Fund" trying to execute a hostile takeover on the cheap. Alden offered to buy Lee at $24 per share in November; Lee's board unanimously rejected the offer, saying it "grossly undervalued" the company. Lee stock closed at $33.47 on Thursday.

Alden, which already owns newspapers like the Chicago Tribune and the Denver Post and is known for making deep cuts, called Lee's criticism "misleading" in a statement sent to reporters. "Our sole purpose is to elect highly qualified directors committed to re-shaping the highly questionable corporate governance practices at Lee," it added.

In its letter to shareholders, Alden said it also hoped a vote for its nominees would "serve as a strong signal to the Board that stockholders are not satisfied with the status quo and that even further change is required at the Company."

