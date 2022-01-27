 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hedge fund again pushing for seats on Post-Dispatch owner's board

Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund

FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's printing facility in Maryland Heights, Mo. in this Nov. 11, 2008 file photo. Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has rejected a takeover offer from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs. Lee said Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 that its board unanimously rejected Alden’s offer to buy the company for $24 per share or about $141 million because it “grossly undervalues” Lee. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — A New York hedge fund looking to buy the Post-Dispatch's parent company on Thursday renewed efforts to capture some seats on its board. 

Alden Global Capital dismissed Iowa-based Lee Enterprises' rejection of its nominees as improper and asked shareholders to back its candidates to replace two top board members at the annual meeting in March, according to a letter filed publicly on Thursday.

Lee, which owns dozens of daily newspapers across the country, had sent its own letter to shareholders on Monday urging them to reject any overture from Alden, which it called a "Vulture Hedge Fund" trying to execute a hostile takeover on the cheap. Alden offered to buy Lee at $24 per share in November; Lee's board unanimously rejected the offer, saying it "grossly undervalued" the company. Lee stock closed at $33.47 on Thursday.

Alden, which already owns newspapers like the Chicago Tribune and the Denver Post and is known for making deep cuts, called Lee's criticism "misleading" in a statement sent to reporters. "Our sole purpose is to elect highly qualified directors  committed to re-shaping the highly questionable corporate governance practices at Lee," it added.

People are also reading…

In its letter to shareholders, Alden said it also hoped a vote for its nominees would "serve as a strong signal to the Board that stockholders are not satisfied with the status quo and that even further change is required at the Company."

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: David Nicklaus discusses favorite stories from a 40-year career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News