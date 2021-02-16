 Skip to main content
Hedge fund Alden Global to buy Tribune Publishing in $630 million deal
Just why does Tribune want to stay independent, anyway?

In this Monday, April 25, 2016, file photo, Chicago Tribune and other newspapers are displayed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.  (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

 The Associated Press

Tribune Publishing Co. said on Tuesday its largest shareholder, Alden Global Capital, will buy shares it does not already own in the company at $17.25 each in cash and turn the owner of the Chicago Tribune into a privately held firm.

Alden’s offer represents a premium of 45% to the closing price of Tribune common stock on Dec. 11, the publisher said in a statement.

The hedge fund, known for its hostile takeover bids of publishing companies, had a 32% stake in Tribune prior to the transaction.

Tribune Publishing, which also owns the New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, the Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel and the Hartford Courant, has seen a decline in revenue this year as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the publishing industry.

The company’s board on Tuesday approved the buyout following a recommendation by a special committee it had formed in December to act on its behalf in respect of Alden’s offer.

Along with the buyout, Alden also signed a non-binding term sheet to sell The Baltimore Sun to Sunlight for All Institute, a public charity formed by Stewart Bainum Jr., the Baltimore Sun reported.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, the publisher said. 

Alden Global Capital is a New York-based hedge fund that controls Digital First Media, which owns more than 50 daily newspapers in the U.S. including the Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Updated at 6:30 p.m.

