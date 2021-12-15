Hedge fund sues Post-Dispatch owner following rejection of takeover bid

ST. LOUIS — A New York hedge fund seeking to buy Lee Enterprises, which owns the Post-Dispatch, filed suit Wednesday in an attempt to gain seats on Lee's board.

An affiliate of Alden Global Capital said in a filing Wednesday in Delaware that Lee's board erred in rejecting its attempt to nominate new board members last month, and asked a judge to reverse the decision.

If granted, the reversal would allow Alden to gain influence on a board that unanimously rejected its $141 million offer to buy the company last week and enacted a plan to dilute shares if Alden started buying company stock.

"Lee’s board has exhibited all of the symptoms of severely entrenched leadership focused more on its own power than what's best for the company," said Cameron Gurley, an Alden spokesperson.

Alden is looking to make Lee the latest in a series of acquisitions consolidating the newspaper industry. Alden bought Media News Group out of bankruptcy in 2010, which gave it the San Jose Mercury News and the Denver Post, among others. It attempted to buy Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper chain, in 2019, but failed. Alden then targeted Tribune Publishing, another large newspaper chain, and closed on the purchase in May.