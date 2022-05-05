Here's how to get a free Lyft home after Cinco de Mayo

ST. LOUIS — Alcohol distributor Breakthru Beverage Missouri is offering 2,000 free Lyft rides home starting Thursday night to help keep Cinco de Mayo revelers safe.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Sunday, people in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia will be able to get a free ride using the code BBGCINCO22 in the ride-sharing app Lyft.

"Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to partner with Jose Cuervo to ensure Missourians can enjoy Cinco de Mayo festivals while making it easy to plan for a safe ride home,” said Scott Johnson, Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri.

The offering continues a program that began with St. Louis-based Major Brands before Breakthru bought it earlier this year. It also offers free rides on New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, and the night before Thanksgiving, the biggest bar night of the year.

