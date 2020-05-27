Hershey says sales of gum and mints are down because of the pandemic

Candymaker Hershey Co. said on Wednesday sales of gums and mints have taken a hit as social distancing protocols spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged people from participating in gatherings.

The company, the maker of Ice Breakers and Kisses, said its second-quarter performance would also be impacted due to a decline in its food service business and stunted candy sales at airports and stores.

“We have also experienced a decrease in retail foot traffic and volatility in consumer shopping and consumption behavior across several areas of our portfolio, which has negatively impacted sales of our portable and on-the-go consumption products,” the company said in a filing.

The health crisis triggered a long lockdown, temporarily closing everything from restaurants to malls and forcing consumers to work from home.

Hershey has for long been betting on its nutritious and on-the-go snack portfolio, a hit with health-conscious consumers who would pick up protein bars before heading to work.