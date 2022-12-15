Hi-Pointe Theatre to be sold after 45 years of family ownership in St. Louis

Hi-Pointe Theatre, a century-old venue and cultural pillar, will change hands in January after 45 years of family ownership.

The James family will sell the theater, at the southwest corner of Forest Park, to Cinema St. Louis, the nonprofit behind the St. Louis International Film Festival that attracts thousands of patrons every year. A sales price was not immediately disclosed.

"We know that Cinema St. Louis is the perfect sequel to our story. They share the same passion and vision, and we are confident that they will be able to carry on our family's legacy for the next 100 years," the family said in a statement. "We thank you for your continued patronage, dedication and support through the years. We will miss you all.”

Cinema St. Louis said it will continue showing independent films at Hi-Pointe Theatre while also expanding the group's programming to support young and independent filmmakers and other local nonprofits.

The deal does not include the Hi-Pointe Backlot, an addition built in 2015. But Cinema St. Louis maintains rights to buy it at a later date, said Executive Director Bree Maniscalco.

"We are deeply, deeply humbled they want to pass the torch to us," Maniscalco said. "They have put so much love and care in that theater."

George and Georgia James bought Hi-Pointe Theatre in 1977. Their daughter Diana Grayson took over operations around 2014. In 2015, the family opened the Hi-Pointe Backlot, a second screen that offers 48 seats and a modern experience.

During the coronavirus pandemic, while many customers stayed home, the family refreshed the theater and reupholstered all 414 seats and redesigned the first-floor bathrooms.

"It is quite remarkable they have been able to withstand COVID and make it through," Maniscalco said.

For Cinema St. Louis, Hi-Pointe Theatre will provide the nomadic nonprofit a home after years of relying on other venues for its film festivals and programming. The group faced worsening prospects after the pandemic and once the Tivoli Theatre, which sold in 2021, closed.

"We were losing control of our own story and it was shaping an unsustainable model of programming," she said.

Now, Cinema St. Louis will be able to expand its free filmmaking camps for children and plans to offer more classes, like stop motion and documentary filmmaking, and other opportunities for filmmakers.

It also envisions hosting repertoire series around social causes and hopes to be able to rent the theater to other nonprofits for free.