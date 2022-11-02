High barge rates, fewer river cruise stops as drought shrinks Mississippi near St. Louis

A falling and drought-ravaged Mississippi River has triggered a cascade of negative and costly impacts along the waterway, especially among certain industrial users that rely on the river for shipping and transit.

By mid-October, for example, barge shipping rates in St. Louis shot to an all-time high — soaring to $105.85 to send a ton of grain downstream to New Orleans. That rate was more than double what it was just a couple weeks beforehand, thanks to a vicious supply and demand crunch, as low water levels choke off cargo capacity.

“That’s a huge deal,” Paul Rohde, the vice president of the Midwest region for Waterways Council, Inc., said Tuesday to the Post-Dispatch. “The whole darn river is shrinking.”

Earlier Tuesday, Rohde joined other officials in charge of river shipping and transportation, as well as mayors of communities along the Mississippi River to call attention to impacts from severe drought — and to push for policy tweaks to fend off complications from low-water conditions.

The call for improved drought response and preparedness came through a press conference hosted virtually by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a nonprofit that focuses on the river corridor.

The dialogue comes as a far-reaching drought grips much of the sprawling Mississippi River Basin and major tributaries. At St. Louis, for instance, the river has currently plummeted to within about six feet of its record low — and sits more than 40 feet lower than the heights it has reached during multiple major floods in recent years.

The parched river channel is contributing to a list of complications.

Barges, for instance, must carry less weight and can only be partially filled, due to the low water. The shrunken river has also forced the shipping industry to adopt a “one-way traffic scheme” in places — much like how streams of drivers heading in opposite directions must alternate on narrow roads.

Around St. Louis, commodities like corn and soybeans are the freight that is most affected by the impacts to river shipping, said Rohde.

But the river cruise business presents another example of an industry that has had to confront drought-induced complications. Some cruise companies, for instance, have had to reshuffle itineraries since they are prevented from stopping in their usual spots.

That’s a big problem for towns like Kimmswick, just south of St. Louis, that rely heavily on the economic boost from river tourism.

“The cruise ship industry is critical,” said Kimmswick Mayor Phil Stang. “Floods I can manage, but in drought, everyone loses.”

Officials said that municipal drinking water systems along the river have generally not been jeopardized by the drought conditions, although some complications have arisen.

In Cape Girardeau, for instance, the city’s water supply was interrupted by a recent water main break caused when a pipe was ruptured by the shift of dried-up soil. That reflects a wider threat, since the movement of drought-affected soils can cause similar issues for pipes and foundations, across the map.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder said that city leaders simply don’t “have a good answer for that, when there is dry land that is moving.”

In some areas, it marks a dramatic swing from recent episodes of flooding that created problems of their own, by squeezing the ground under the weight of high water and breaking pipes in the process.

“A lot of that stuff is still being repaired right now,” said Colin Wellenkamp, the executive director of the Mississippi initiative. “The drought is making it worse. … These soils are settling and popping pipes again.”

Meanwhile, far downstream, near the river’s delta in the Gulf of Mexico, the diminished Mississippi is allowing record amounts of saltwater intrusion as ocean water creeps upriver — posing a threat to drinking water supplies in parts of southern Louisiana, Wellenkamp said.

Officials conveyed optimism Tuesday that drought conditions could relent over the winter, but said that such a reversal will require multiple rounds of precipitation.

Besides hoping for more favorable forecasts, the mayors and leaders argued that a range of policies should be adopted to make the river corridor better prepared to handle drought.

Their wish list includes awarding drought-related federal disaster declarations to states; giving incentives to manufacturers for water recycling and to farmers who stop irrigating their acreage; and for watersheds like the Mississippi and Missouri river systems to be managed in concert, at a basin-wide scale, rather than individually.

At present, though, officials like Rohde aren’t holding their breath for a quick fix to low-river issues.

“Nothing moves quickly in barge transportation,” he said, “including the fix to this problem.”