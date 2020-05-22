High stakes: Yard-sign companies hustle to keep up with deluge of stay-at-home milestones

Karen Hohlen of Chesterfield has already given hers over to the hundreds of letters, logos and emojis she has accrued for Sign Me St. Louis, which she started 14 years ago after having her first child.

Baby-bearing storks were her original focus, then birthday milestones took over: cupcake signs for sweet 16, “cheers, beers and many more years” for 21-year-olds, and a “holy cow” bovine stampede for 40.

Now, any old year has become a big deal. “It’s anything goes,” Hohlen said.

And business has grown tenfold. She used to field calls whenever they came in, but has had to set up designated hours for the first time.

“I was just getting completely overwhelmed,” she said. “It’s a true family business now that COVID has hit. My two teenagers have been baptized by fire.”

Hohlen anticipates a slowdown as venues start to reopen, but she thinks she will stay busier than her pre-lockdown levels. “People know about us now,” she said. And parents, she added, feel like once they get a custom greeting for one birthday, all their kids need one.

Bookings for her company, which serves west St. Louis County and St. Charles, already extend into September.