Higher rates helped Ameren's earnings rise in 2020, despite lower energy sales amid the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Ameren's earnings rose in 2020 despite lower energy sales, fueled by newly approved electricity rates and returns on infrastructure investments, the power utility announced in year-end results released ahead of a Friday call with investors.
The St. Louis-based electric monopoly credited those key changes with helping it overcome effects — and stifled energy consumption — from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Overall, Ameren profits rose 5% to $871 million in 2020 over $828 million the year prior.
-
Owners of 70 Missouri and Illinois Jack in the Box restaurants file for bankruptcy
-
Deep cold puts pinch on natural gas, drives Missouri prices sky-high
-
St. Louis-area group homes couldn’t get vaccine. The state’s advice? Be ‘scrappy’
-
‘Are we a community on the rise?’ Next St. Louis mayor will set direction for region’s economy
-
Developer buys Butler Brothers building, bets MLS stadium will spark St. Louis' downtown west
Operating revenues dipped slightly, to just under $5.8 billion on the year, from more than $5.9 billion in 2019.
New rates for the company's electric service went into effect in April, driven in part by sweeping spending on infrastructure upgrades.
This story will be updated
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.