Higher rates helped Ameren's earnings rise in 2020, despite lower energy sales amid the pandemic
ST. LOUIS — Ameren's earnings rose in 2020 despite lower energy sales, fueled by newly approved electricity rates and returns on infrastructure investments, the power utility announced in year-end results released ahead of a Friday call with investors.

The St. Louis-based electric monopoly credited those key changes with helping it overcome effects — and stifled energy consumption — from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Overall, Ameren profits rose 5% to $871 million in 2020 over $828 million the year prior. 

Operating revenues dipped slightly, to just under $5.8 billion on the year, from more than $5.9 billion in 2019.

New rates for the company's electric service went into effect in April, driven in part by sweeping spending on infrastructure upgrades.

This story will be updated

