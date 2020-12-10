Historic Armory building now slated to become Rec Hall recreation venue

“We are thrilled to honor the Armory’s past as an entertainment venue with the addition of Rec Hall,” said Kevin Morrell, a Green Street principal.

The plans are significantly scaled down from an $83 million rehab plan in 2016 that envisioned turning the structure into office and commercial space. The city passed a tax increment financing package that could have been worth up to $8 million and consented to St. Louis University's midtown redevelopment corporation giving the project 15 years of property tax abatement based on those plans.

Though the exterior is cleaned up, interior rehab has been slow going. Historic tax credits the developer was hoping to use for the project fell through. It had to deal with a lawsuit from an investor over the summer, which it settled in October. And it recently sold a 52% stake in the Armory to a Minnesota developer.

"The Armory has gone through ... many versions to find the right concept," Morrell told the SLU redevelopment board on Thursday. "Regardless, we feel like we've gotten to the right spot with the building and what we can do with it and really integrate it into the overall community."