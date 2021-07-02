Hitting the road for July 4? Missouri gas prices are highest they’ve been in years

The average Independence Day gas prices in Missouri will be the most expensive in seven years, according to the AAA.

The average price in Missouri is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, up almost a dollar over this time last year, which saw a decrease in demand due to COVID-19 stay-at-home precautions.

It’s even higher in the St. Louis area, where the average price on the Missouri side of the river is $2.87, about 97 cents higher than a year ago. In the Metro East, where motorists pay higher state gas taxes, the average is $3.23, up nearly 99 cents.

“As hundreds of thousands of Missourians are planning to hit the road in celebration of Independence Day, they are going to fill up with the most expensive July 4th average price for a gallon of regular unleaded since 2014,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria in a news release.

Missouri drivers continue to pay some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., raking fourth lowest in the country, he said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.12, which is 5 cents more compared to this day last week and 94 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

