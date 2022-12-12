HIV/AIDS nonprofit Doorways moves forward with new housing project

Doorways, an interfaith nonprofit that provides housing services for people living with HIV/AIDS, is moving forward with plans to build more housing as part of its new campus development.

The nonprofit has plans to build 39 apartments for those affected by HIV/AIDS and who are homeless or at risk of being homeless at 1180 Elliott Avenue in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, just south of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s western headquarters.

The nonprofit said it will provide on-site case management and behavioral health and health screening services for tenants. Rents are expected to be between $450-$550, according to a meeting agenda from the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

The project is Doorways’ second phase of its new campus development that included a new headquarters and other housing. As part of its redevelopment agreement with LCRA, Doorways is slated to receive 15 years at tax abatement. The nonprofit said it is also using state and federal low-income housing tax credits for the project.

The LCRA board of commissioners will review the project at its meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.