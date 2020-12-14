Holiday retail workers seek ‘temporary lifeline’ in warehouse jobs, if they can find one

“This is likely a window into the new world of retail,” Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, said. “What was done out of necessity during a pandemic is likely to become an annual online shopping tradition for future holidays.”

Glassdoor saw a 120% year-on-year increase in applications for e-commerce roles like delivery drivers, warehouse workers and order pickers in the United States and a 45% jump in the UK.

Oscar Jiminez, a twenty-two year old college senior in Southern California, is among the lucky ones. He landed seasonal employment in October in a gig he believed would have him working as a customer service agent on an “essential” retailers’ sales floor. But he found himself in a warehouse at the back of the store instead.

“This wasn’t exactly in my job description.” Jiminez said. “So far I’ve been picking orders, going around the store, finding things people purchased online and getting them ready for curbside pickup, ship-to-home... I’m constantly on the move.”