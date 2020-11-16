Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in $8 bln deal

Home Depot Inc. said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings Inc in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

The home improvement chain said it would offer $56 per share in cash to HD Supply shareholders, a near 25% premium to the stock's last close.

Home Depot's smaller rival Lowe's Cos. Inc. last week said it was not in talks to buy HD Supply, denying a previous media report.

HD Supply shares jumped 24.3% premarket.

