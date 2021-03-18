Homemade lotion bars. DIY lip balm. Deodorant paste. St. Louis businesses cater to sustainable living

“A lot of people are looking to make sustainable changes around their own home,” Payton said.

Kim came to the same conclusion when she was stymied by her lotion three years ago. Other moms she talked to wanted to green their shopping lists, but didn’t know where to start.

She decided she could help — but first she had to solve the lotion conundrum.

DIY lip balms and more

Kim hunted down internet recipes, spent hours experimenting, and, eventually, concocted a lotion bar she liked. Then came body butter, deodorant paste and lip balm. She found suppliers so she could sell shampoos, soaps and cleaning products by the ounce: 18 cents for “smudge smacking” glass cleaner, 27 cents for body wash.

In June 2019, her store, The Refill Effect, made its debut at the Kirkwood Farmers Market with almost a dozen products — none of them in plastic. Kim expanded her offerings as the season wore on, adding biodegradable floss, wool dryer balls and washable makeup-removing wipes.

“People have to be introduced to buying in a different way,” she said. “It requires some shifts.”