Homemade lotion bars. DIY lip balm. Deodorant paste. St. Louis businesses cater to sustainable living

KIRKWOOD — Lotion was nearly Sarah Kim’s undoing.
The stay-at-home mother of three had been “greening” her family’s Kirkwood home for a few years: switching to cloth napkins and stainless steel straws, buying in bulk, using bar shampoo. But every kind of lotion she found came in a plastic bottle.
So Kim made her own.
“I thought, ‘I can’t be the only person looking for these things,’” said Kim. “If you don’t have options, you can’t make better choices.”
Kim is part of a burgeoning contingent of St. Louisans willing to use bamboo toothbrushes, buy shampoo tablets, or even make bars of lotion themselves in order to cut back on plastic, paper and other throw-away wrappings. It's an especially difficult proposition here, in the country's center. Some groceries have bulk aisles; thrift stores give new life to clothes and furnishings; and farmers markets sell minimally packaged produce, eggs and cheeses. But, until recently, one-stop shopping for no-wrapper cleaning supplies, foodstuffs and personal-care products was almost nonexistent.
“When I hear from people who live elsewhere, I have ‘bulk envy,’” said Christa Payton of St. Louis. On the coasts, she said, you can fill your own carton or jar with everything from tofu to hot cocoa mix.
About five years ago, Payton, a speech pathologist, was spurred by the climate change crisis to reexamine her habits. She updated her social media handle to @showme_zerowaste to share advice and seek suggestions. Her following ballooned from 150 to 2,500.
“A lot of people are looking to make sustainable changes around their own home,” Payton said.
Kim came to the same conclusion when she was stymied by her lotion three years ago. Other moms she talked to wanted to green their shopping lists, but didn’t know where to start.
She decided she could help — but first she had to solve the lotion conundrum.
DIY lip balms and more
Kim hunted down internet recipes, spent hours experimenting, and, eventually, concocted a lotion bar she liked. Then came body butter, deodorant paste and lip balm. She found suppliers so she could sell shampoos, soaps and cleaning products by the ounce: 18 cents for “smudge smacking” glass cleaner, 27 cents for body wash.
In June 2019, her store, The Refill Effect, made its debut at the Kirkwood Farmers Market with almost a dozen products — none of them in plastic. Kim expanded her offerings as the season wore on, adding biodegradable floss, wool dryer balls and washable makeup-removing wipes.
“People have to be introduced to buying in a different way,” she said. “It requires some shifts.”
At first, customers were sheepish about stepping up with empty containers to fill. Now Kim has seen it all: old mason jars and beer growlers, tea tins, even squeezable mustard bottles. Last year, because of the pandemic, she switched from farmers market sales to Tuesday night pickups outside a Kirkwood church.
Kristin Rehg lives in the neighborhood and likes to buy laundry and dish detergent by the pound for her family of four. She’s still on the lookout for hair gel that doesn’t come in a plastic tube, but “in the pandemic, I haven’t been using as much.”
One thing she’s learned since becoming more deliberate in her shopping is that not everything has to be replaced at once.
“The key is to make one substitute,” Rehg said. A compostable bamboo toothbrush, for example, chips away at the billion plastic ones that are thrown out in the United States each year.
Perennial, a community workshop in St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood, teaches crafting and woodworking using salvaged materials. The nonprofit used to host a series of “Zero-Waste” classes. But hardly anyone signed up.
Then Perennial changed the names from, for instance, “Zero-Waste: Home” to “Recycled Laundry Soap” and “Zero-Waste: Self-Care” to “DIY Lip Balms and More.”
They sold out.
Crafters wanted to make their own lip balms, hand salves and sugar scrubs, said program director Tara Morton. They just didn’t want the all-or-nothing pressure.
“People are interested in a zero-waste lifestyle, but they think they might be judged,” Morton said. “Any step you’re taking is in the right direction.”
About two years ago, Jordan Blackhurst was in the shower when she was confronted by six half-empty shampoo and conditioner bottles.
She had taken some big strides in her personal push against climate change. She drove an electric car and didn’t eat meat. How could she overlook something so mundane, she wondered.
'It just disappears'
So Blackhurst started researching household items she most wanted to swap out: toothpaste tubes, Q-tips, her passel of shampoo and conditioner bottles. She figured other people could use a nudge, too. She started a website called Dharma and Dwell and, early last year, hosted her first pop-up shop, at May’s Place vintage clothing in the Grove.
Rachel Shelton of Richmond Heights met Blackhurst there. She had been searching for eco-friendly products online, but found it overwhelming.
“A lot of it says it’s really green,” said Shelton. But then the products would arrive in a mountain of packaging. Or in containers that couldn’t be recycled. Or with a list of unpronounceable ingredients.
“I didn’t want to support a company that was perpetuating the confusion,” she said.
Shelton liked that Blackhurst could be her “eco-consultant,” pointing her to reusable coffee filters and toothpaste tablets.
In November, Blackhurst opened a brick-and-mortar store in Webster Groves, stocking everything from bamboo bandages to biodegradable hair ties.
Not Makeup’s tinted glosses and balms earned shelf space at Dharma and Dwell soon after. Webster Groves-based artist Jenny Murphy started the “minimalist kind of beauty” products as a pandemic side project.
Almost all of the 800 million lipsticks sold worldwide each year are packaged in plastic. Murphy’s plant-dyed cosmetics come in cardboard tubes with watercolor labels she paints in her garage.
“When someone is done using this, it just disappears,” said Murphy. “There’s something magical about that.”