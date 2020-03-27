You are the owner of this article.
Hospitals and nursing homes in Missouri get a paperwork break during crisis
The federal government approved an administrative waiver for Missouri this week, giving hospitals and nursing homes a break on paperwork.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a Section 1135 waiver, with the goal of providing regulatory relief during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The waiver loosens requirements on health care facilities, giving, for instance, nursing homes the power to evacuate residents into a place that isn't a nursing home or hospital.

These waivers, which have been issued during past natural disasters and pandemics, will be effective until the end of the public emergency. 

