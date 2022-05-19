Hotelier reviving plans for long-delayed second phase of The Boulevard in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Local developer Midas Enterprises is taking on the long-delayed second phase of The Boulevard with plans to add offices, apartments, retail and a hotel across from the Galleria Mall.

The Boulevard is a strip of shops and apartments, anchored by Crate & Barrel, that first opened in the early 2000s on Brentwood Boulevard in Richmond Heights.

But multiple developers have failed to launch the second phase, just south of the first.

Midas bought the land in March.

"It needs to get done," said David Robert, co-founder and CEO of Midas. "It's a great location in the heart of the metro area."

The site now houses an outdated and partially vacant strip mall.

Midas' plans call for a series of multi-story buildings abutting Brentwood with 130,000 square feet of office, 45,000 square feet of retail, a 700-car garage, 190 apartments and a 127-room Aloft Hotel. Chesterfield-based Brinkmann Constructors has been hired as the general contractor.

At least two previous developers failed to break ground on the second phase over the past almost 20 years: St. Louis-based Pace Properties developed The Boulevard, tried to develop the second phase, but instead sold the development and the land to the south in 2017. But Chicago-area developers Edwards Realty Co. and Condor Properties never moved forward on their plans either.

Then, in March, Edwards and Condor sold the southern site to Maryland Heights-based Midas for $12.5 million, according to data firm Reonomy. Edwards could not be reached for comment. Condor did not immediately return a request for comment.

Midas is seeking tax breaks for the project, Robert said. The company hasn't yet identified which.

But the city of Richmond Heights approved an ordinance in January to allow the formation of a special commission to review tax increment financing — an incentive that has always been part of the second phase. And the city has already approved a $15.3 million TIF for the Chicago developers, as well as $3.8 million in a special taxing district, in 2015, and Midas could use those incentives, said Richmond Heights City Manager Amy Hamilton.

Midas is a prolific hotel owner and developer across the U.S. Locally, it has plans for a condominium project in Clayton as well as a condo and hotel project, also in Clayton, with St. Louis-based developer Green Street.

