Hotels, housing and retail planned for Bayer's former Creve Coeur campus

CREVE COEUR — Hotels, retail, office space and townhomes and apartments are slated to replace the former western campus of agribusiness giant Bayer in Creve Coeur.

Edwardsville-based Fireside Financial said its redevelopment will take four years to complete and that is still in the early stages. The company will need to rezone the property at 10300 Olive Boulevard in the southwestern corner of Olive and Lindbergh, said Kristie Bailey, a partner with Fireside. She declined to share a sales price.

Fireside bought the 95-acre site from Bayer in September. Bayer’s sprawling campus had crossed both sides of Lindbergh Boulevard and long served as Monsanto’s headquarters before Germany-based Bayer bought the company in 2018.

Bayer kept its eastern campus and has said that it planned to update it for a hybrid working model. The St. Louis-area remains the North American headquarters for Bayer’s crop science division.

Bailey said the company is in talks with potential tenants and that no hotel brands are yet associated with the project. It also had no further details to share about the housing mix.

Northmarq Capital provided the financing for the deal. Hearth Construction, a company Bailey co-founded, is overseeing construction. Rick Spector of L3 Corp. is the real estate broker for the project.