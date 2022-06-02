Hotels planned for former Wells Fargo campus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Local developers are planning to replace two former Wells Fargo office buildings with hotels at Market Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Midas are proposing to build a 170-room boutique Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and a 129-room extended-stay Staybridge Suites at 2601 Market Street in Midtown, on the Downtown West border.

“We’ve long had our eye on St. Louis and further expansion for our brand in the Midwest,” Mike DeFrino, Kimpton CEO, said in a statement. “The economic development and expansion in St. Louis gives us great encouragement."

The hotels will be located less than a half-mile west of the new Major League Soccer stadium. The Kimpton hotel will have three restaurants and bars, according to a release.

Both are expected to open by 2025.

The proposed development marks the latest collaboration between Green Street and Midas. The developers plan to build a mixed-use project, with 73 condominiums, 180 hotel rooms and retail space, at 4 South Central Avenue in Clayton.

