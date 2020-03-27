How the $2 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill impacts retirement savers

Many low- and middle-income households do not have these accounts in the first place, and even if they do, their balances usually are far lower than $100,000.

“It’s more likely to serve as a tax-planning tool for wealthy individuals than a lifeline for the middle class,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center. “This is an emergency situation, but we already have an underlying retirement security problem, so sending the signal that it’s OK to make yourself less financially secure to gain more security today is not ideal public policy.”

Required minimum distributions

The law suspends the need to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred accounts for retirees, or others who have inherited an IRA. Normally, you are required starting at either age 70½ (for those born before July 1, 1949) or 72 (for those born after June 30, 1949), to start drawing down a percentage of account balances and pay income tax on the amounts. Failing to take your RMDs will get you a 50% penalty on the amount you should have taken.

RMDs this year are based on the value of your holdings as of Dec. 31 last year — when the market was much higher. Allowing retirees to retain a bit more of their savings makes sense right now.