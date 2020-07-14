How to read U.S. economic data, without the spin

It’s hard to get adjusted

Another thing to keep in mind is that some data is adjusted for seasonal factors, like holidays and seasonal weather patterns, and some isn’t. Sometimes when the data doesn’t add up, that is the reason.

Then there is annualized data.

Every three months the U.S. government publishes an initial estimate of how fast the economy is growing — or, as in the current crisis, shrinking — compared with the previous three months.

Because the public health response to the coronavirus was to stop much of daily commerce, GDP in the April to June quarter is expected to shrink more than 30% on an annualized basis, far outpacing the previous record, a 10% drop in the first quarter of 1958.

This is clearly a sign the economy is distressed — but it does not mean the United States’ gross domestic product, which was $21.4 trillion in 2019, has shrunk to a third of its former size. Instead it is on course to shrink that much if it continues to contract at the same pace for a full year.