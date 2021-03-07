Hubbard, McCormack Baron feud threatens prestigious federal grant

McCormack Baron says it abandoned plans to rehab Carr School when costs ballooned and the federal government said grant money couldn’t be used on the project, and is now considering the neighboring Elkay building for the center. The company says it has always kept Alderman Hubbard in the loop and simply couldn’t reach an agreement with the Carr Square Tenant Management Corporation — the nonprofit run by Rodney Hubbard — on a cut of the development fees.

“We are hopeful that we can resolve this matter and join with all partners in this community to celebrate residents returning and moving into a transformed neighborhood in St. Louis,” the company said in a statement.

But the disagreement could threaten the project — the renovation of 675 low-income apartments — a complicated redevelopment that city officials consider a top priority. They’ve pledged $10 million in federal grants to revamp streets, sidewalks and lighting around the complex, near the new western headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, under construction now. City officials hope the two projects can catalyze development in an area that has struggled with disinvestment for years.