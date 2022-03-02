Huttig rides construction boom to record fourth quarter, full-year profits

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Huttig Building Products reported its most profitable fourth quarter ever Wednesday as it continued to ride the pandemic construction boom.

The suburban St. Louis provider of millwork, building materials and wood products reported profits of $6.8 million, or 25 cents per share, for the last three months of 2021. The company made $0.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the same frame last year.

Huttig said sales grew in every part of its business thanks to robust demand and higher prices.

That also helped full-year results. The company made $48.5 million, or $1.77 per share, in 2021 — another record high.

The report came out after market close Wednesday. After-hours trading kept shares roughly flat at $9.70 by 4:30 p.m.

Huttig was scheduled to discuss the results in a call with investors Thursday morning.

