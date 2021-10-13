Huttig to review options after fending off takeover bid

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Huttig Building Products is doing some self-analysis after fending off a takeover bid earlier this year.

The company said Wednesday it had started a process to evaluate "potential strategic alternatives" to maximize shareholder value — a potential harbinger of a sale or merger.

The move comes nine months after Connecticut-based Mill Road Capital dropped a bid to buy Huttig for $4 per share, or $107.6 million. That offer was a premium at the time, but Huttig's share price since has risen by almost half. It closed at $5.21 Wednesday afternoon and hovered around $6 per share in after-hours trading.